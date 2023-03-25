3-24 cats

Pictured are two female cats that Ridgway Animal Haven will have available at a cat adoption event being held at the Johnsonburg Community Center on Saturday, April 1.

 Photo courtesy of Ridgway Animal Haven

Three area entities – Ridgway Animal Haven, Just Us For the Animals, and Cameron County SPCA – are teaming up to hold a cat adoption event at the Johnsonburg Community Center on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

