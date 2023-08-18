Catholic Charities to utilize Palumbo Charitable Trust grant to support parents, babies and toddlers

ST. MARYS - Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services (CCCAS) based in St. Marys was one of several recipients of an A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust grant.
The organization was awarded $11,500 for its Pregnancy and Parenting Program and Toddler Program. The grant will allow the organization to provide diapers, wipes, formula, infant food and other needed necessities to local families. The Toddler Program can provide a bundle of items such as diapers, pull-ups, toddler foods, snacks and other necessities specific to toddler needs.
There are no income or religious guidelines required in order to enroll in the Pregnancy and Parenting Program which provides support to women that are pregnant up until their child’s first birthday.
The Toddler Program provides support to families who have toddlers ages one to three years old. Families enrolled in the program will demonstrate the need to continue receiving support from the CCCAS Pregnancy and Parenting specialists. During each Toddler Program appointment, families will receive material assistance that relies heavily on grants and donations to provide needed necessities to families enrolled in services.
For more information on the programs offered at the Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, call the St. Marys office at 814-788-5057. The CCCAS office is located at 505 E. Arch Street.