Catholic Charities to utilize Palumbo Charitable Trust grant to support parents, babies and toddlers

Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services Pregnancy and Parenting Specialist Mary Eckert, shown center, was joined by A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust Trustees Robert Ordiway, vice-chairman, Mary Rae Kowach, Palumbo Foundation administrative assistant, John W. Kowach, trustee and executive director and JoAnne Ryan, secretary.

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services (CCCAS) based in St. Marys was one of several recipients of an A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust grant.

The organization was awarded $11,500 for its Pregnancy and Parenting Program and Toddler Program. The grant will allow the organization to provide diapers, wipes, formula, infant food and other needed necessities to local families. The Toddler Program can provide a bundle of items such as diapers, pull-ups, toddler foods, snacks and other necessities specific to toddler needs. 

