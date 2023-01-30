Youth of Saint Boniface Parish in Kersey were able to attend the 2022 National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) in Long Beach, CA thanks to funding from the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania.
A $6,755 grant helped support the cost of sending nine students and two adults to this experience of a lifetime.
Saint Boniface Parish also collaborated on an additional project that was awarded a $6,000 grant. This grant assisted with the costs to provide three Advent evenings of Eucharistic worship featuring musician/singer John Finch and his team. Three parishes collaborated on this project: Holy Redeemer Parish in Warren, Saint Boniface Parish in Kersey, and Saint Joseph Parish in Lucinda.