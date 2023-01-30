St. Boniface

Ken Kane, Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania board secretary, presents a grant check to Father Kevin Holland, Pastor of Saint Boniface Parish.

 Photo submitted

Youth of Saint Boniface Parish in Kersey were able to attend the 2022 National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) in Long Beach, CA thanks to funding from the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania. 

A $6,755 grant helped support the cost of sending nine students and two adults to this experience of a lifetime. 

Tags

Recommended for you