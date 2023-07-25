ST. MARYS - Recently St. Marys City Council approved two items regarding Community and Economic Development matters.
The first was a resolution to submit a grant application for a $30,000 as part of the Keystone Communities Facade Grant program, overseen by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
St. Marys Community and Economic Development Director Tina Gradizzi provided details of the grant to council during their most recent monthly meeting.
Gradizzi also sought council’s approval for addition funding for a commercial rehabilitation project. The project was approved by council as part of its 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) contract to address code deficiencies at 45 Erie Avenue. The project has been completed, however an additional $6,950 is needed to cover remaining costs.