ST. MARYS - A request to rescind funding for the new Dickinson Center in St. Marys was unanimously approved by St. Marys City Council per the organization’s request.
In 2019 city council allocated $125,000 of the city’s 2019 Community Development Block
Grant (CDBG) funds for the construction of the new Dickinson Center to be built in downtown St. Marys spanning Market and Railroad streets.
Tina Gradizzi, City of St. Marys director of community development, said they received word from the organization to withdraw the funding. She explained their decision was based on other type of funding they have received for the project and that by having CDBG money it would have increased the cost of the project significantly due to prevailing wage. Prevailing wage are part of state projects and is the average wage paid similarly employed workers in a specific occupation.