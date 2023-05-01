CEC survey to assist with determining educational, training needs

ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center (CEC) of St. Marys is asking for the general public’s input in identifying educational needs in the region.
Residents and companies of the region, specifically encompassing Elk, Cameron, McKean and Potter counties, are invited to participate in the CEC’s recently launched needs assessment surveys.
The online survey must be completed in one session and will take approximately 10-15 minutes. In order to reach a diverse range of individuals, participants can choose from three separate surveys,: a general community survey for anyone age 17 or older; a survey for employers/human resource representatives; and a survey for high school students to be administered throughout the schools.
CEC Executive Director Kate Brock said conducting a needs assessment is one way of identifying what types of education and training the communities need.
“We want to hear from a diverse group of individuals from young to old, and from Weedville to Driftwood! As well as companies large and small from construction to healthcare” Brock added.