South St. Marys Street Elementary School celebrated Omphalocele Awareness Day on Friday in support of one of their own, fifth grader Fiona O’Dell.
The 11-year-old was born with omphalocele, an abdominal wall defect that caused several of her organs to develop outside her body. The organs are covered only by a thin layer of tissue and can easily be seen.
While it’s been a long road, Fiona has thrived since childhood. Among her favorite things are music and mermaids. Fiona plays the flute in the school band as well as the ukulele for fun. She loves art, making videos on her iPad and swimming, as do most mermaid fans.
“Today we passed out stickers to students as they entered the building showing our support to Fiona and all children born with omphalocele,” said SSMSE Assistant Principal Julie Boyer. “Let their strength and resiliency continue to grow!”
Her mom, Meghan Shuttleworth, explains that overall Fiona’s health is pretty good and she still continues to visits with a few specialists, but for nothing major.
“So many people say it’s amazing that they had no idea she went through all of this because just by looking at her you can’t tell,” Meghan said.
Fiona was born with her small intestine, liver, spleen, gallbladder, stomach, and part of her appendix, outside of her body. She was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for almost four months and came home hooked up to many machines and additional diagnosis.
Over the years Fiona has undergone multiple procedures including four surgeries to fix her omphalocele, which occurs in one out of every 10,000 live births.