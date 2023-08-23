The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announces the staff of Allegheny National Forest will play an exhibition baseball game against the Jamestown and Area Old Timers Baseball Club on Wednesday, August, 30 at 6 p.m. at the Russell E. Diethrick, Jr. Park in Jamestown, New York.
To commemorate the Allegheny National Forest’s Centennial, staff volunteered to play in an exhibition game billed, “Smokey Goes to the Ballpark!” Admission is free for the family-friendly event. The first 100 people through the gate will receive a commemorative tote bag. Smokey Bear will be at the game to remind everyone, “Only you can prevent wildfires!”