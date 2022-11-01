The Crystal Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual open house on Thursday as part of Fire Prevention Week. Station 11 on Erie Avenue welcomed families throughout the evening where the department’s various fire trucks, including their new Engine 14 along with firefighter gear and other equipment were on display. Elkland Search and Rescue’s mobile command unit was open to the public to tour as well as vehicles from the City of St. Marys Police Department and the St. Marys Area Ambulance Service. The children’s firefighter obstacle course was a big hit with youngsters. Door prizes, cookies and refreshments, and fire hall tours were also offered as part of the event
CFD debuts new truck at annual open house event
- Photos by Amy Cherr
