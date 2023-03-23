CFD sees increase in calls during 2022

ST. MARYS - Crystal Fire Department Chief Bill Kraus was on hand to present the department’s annual report during Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting.
In 2022, the CFD’s responded to 320 incidents, an increase of 62 from the previous year. Unfortunately two of last year’s incidents resulted in fatalities.
“This takes its toll on everyone involved, the families, the emergency responders, and the community members,” Kraus said. “We certainly hope we never have to experience incidents like this again.”
Total fire loss for 2022, including building and contents, was $1,468,026. This is an increase from 2021 fire loss of $1,107,526. Kraus said total savings for 2022 was $1,509,224.