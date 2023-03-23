CFD sees increase in calls during 2022

Crystal Fire Department Chief Bill Kraus is shown presenting the CFD’s annual report during Monday evening’s city council meeting

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - Crystal Fire Department Chief Bill Kraus was on hand to present the department’s annual report during Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting. 

In 2022, the CFD’s responded to 320 incidents, an increase of 62 from the previous year. Unfortunately two of last year’s incidents resulted in fatalities. 

