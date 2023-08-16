Chamber launches new Restaurant Challenge

ST. MARYS - Going out to eat may soon payoff for one lucky winner during the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Challenge.
The new event kicked off Wednesday and includes 10 local eateries.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on smdailypress.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Delivery in Elk County (1 Month)
|$20.50
|for 30 days
|Delivery in Elk County (3 Months)
|$57.50
|for 91 days
|Delivery in Elk County (6 Months)
|$107.00
|for 182 days
|Delivery in Elk County (12 Months)
|$200.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside Elk County (1 Month)
|$33.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Outside Elk County (3 Months)
|$92.00
|for 91 days
|Home Delivery Outside Elk County (6 Months)
|$183.00
|for 182 days
|Home Delivery Outside Elk County (12 Months)
|$362.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on smdailypress.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|E-Edition (1 Month)
|$19.00
|for 30 days
|E-Edition (3 Months)
|$57.00
|for 91 days
|E-Edition (12 Months)
|$215.00
|for 365 days
|E-Edition (6 Months)
|$134.00
|for 182 days
ST. MARYS - Going out to eat may soon payoff for one lucky winner during the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Challenge.
The new event kicked off Wednesday and includes 10 local eateries.
As part of the challenge diners obtain a postcard, available at each participating business or at the Chamber office, then earn a stamp for each meal purchased. Once the postcard is completed with enough stamps they should be dropped off at the Chamber office located at 53 South St. Marys Street. The last day to drop off a postcard is Friday, October 20.
By doing this, the person is automatically entered into a grand prize drawing for $200 worth of Chamber gift certificates, redeemable at over 150 businesses. The postcards will be distributed at the Chamber and at all participating restaurants.
Restaurants are each being asked to contribute $10 toward the prize.
“Everyone likes to go out for a meal! Our restaurants are a vital part of the local economy and St. Marys is fortunate to have so many quality establishments,” said Rachel Lampe, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce coordinator.
Among the 10 participating restaurants are:
•Tablespoons Cafe and Deli at 10 Erie Ave.
•Brandy Camp Creamery at 45 Erie Ave.
•Sugar Mamas Bake Shop at 424 Depot St.
•Keystone Corner Lunch at 107 North Michael St.
•Casali’s Italian Grille at 32 South St. Marys St.
•Dairy Queen at 802 South St. Marys St.
•Dream Catch at 717 South St. Marys St.
•Hoss’s Steak and Sea House at 118 Haller Rd.
•Wildwoods Bar and Grill at 875 Washington St.
•Gypsy Wagon food truck.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.