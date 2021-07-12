ST. MARYS - Summer concerts are making a comeback this year and the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is welcoming back the tradition with its inaugural Summer Jam event.
The Friday, August 6th event will take place in the city’s downtown park on Depot Street from 5:30-10 p.m. Musical entertainment will feature Dark Water Duo, a popular band in the Elk County area and beyond.
The Chamber Summer Jam is replacing the long-running Chamber Wing Fling, which has taken place for 19 consecutive years. Andrew Mohney, Chamber of Commerce president, explained there was concern from some of the wing fling vendors about this year’s event due to the shortage and increased cost of chicken wings.
“It was our full-intention to host the wing fling, however plans changed after being
contacted by some of the vendors,” Mohney said.