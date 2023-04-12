Chamber to host Ladies Night Out

Event to feature designer purses, jewelry and more
Event to feature designer purses, jewelry and more
ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to host a Ladies Night Out Spring Fling taking place Friday, April 22.
An array of high end designer purses, wallets and wristlets from Coach and Kate Spade along with designer jewelry, raffle baskets, door prizes and a cash drawing are in store for attendees during the event taking place from 6-9 p.m. at Dream Catch eatery in St. Marys.
Included in the ticket price is a buffet dinner, one complimentary adult beverage and a strip of raffle tickets with more available for purchase. The dinner menu offers numerous selections such as chicken, beef, fish, seafood, pasta, vegetables, breads and desserts. A cash bar will also be available.
“The prizes are amazing and it will be a fun night for women in the area to be out with their friends while supporting a community event,” said Rachel Lampe, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce coordinator.
