Chamber to host Ladies Night Out

Shown are a few designer purses and jewelry items available to win during the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Ladies Night Out Spring Fling on April 22. 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

Event to feature designer purses, jewelry and more

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to host a Ladies Night Out Spring Fling taking place Friday, April 22. 

