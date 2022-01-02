Volunteers with the annual St. Marys Area Christmas Day Dinner prepared 395 meals for area residents. The dinner is hosted by the First United Methodist Church in St. Marys with many local organizations also contributing to the program. This is the second year the program opted for delivery only due to the pandemic. The free dinner is open to anyone residing in the St. Marys Area School District, including those in St. Marys, Kersey, Bennetts Valley and Weedville, specifically for those who find themselves alone or physically unable to cook for themselves and their family. The dinner has been taking place for 27 years.
Christmas Day Dinner serves nearly 400 meals
