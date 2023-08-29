ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council unanimously approved a resolution to apply for a
Multimodal Transportation Fund grant of $2.46 million to be used as part of the city’s State Route 120 Connector Project.
City of St. Marys Community and Economic Development Director Tina Gradizzi said the city submitted this grant in May 2022, however it keeps moving onto the next board meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority in which the grant is administered through.
Gradizzi said herself and Tim Brennan, city engineer, recently had a conference call with a PennDOT engineer regarding the project and to move the grant application forward. As part of the process the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) is requesting the city approve an updated resolution.
The project stems from more than 40 years of traffic congestion in the downtown area and is one of the solutions identified as part of a 2018 study that looked at traffic pattens and congestion. The project will feature roadway reconstruction to allow traffic to access SR 120 without going through the Diamond. The traffic would be diverted out Brusselles Street.
Councilman Ned Jacob inquired as to exactly how much traffic will be alleviated as part of the project, noting most traffic passing through the Diamond is traveling north or south on state Route 255. City Manager Joe Fleming stated the project would lessen traffic around the Diamond by 30-70% and that he would revisit the exact statistics and provide those to council.
