St. Marys City Council appointed Shane Schneider to the vacant council seat during their Monday evening meeting.
Four candidates submitted their letter of interest to the city for the position. They included Shane Schneider, Ned Jacob, Andy Wright, and Seth Higgins.
During the meeting each candidate was provided 3-5 minutes to state why they would be the ideal candidate to serve on city council.
Schneider, age 33, was born and raised in St. Marys and earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State University’s Behrend Campus in Erie. He is currently employed at Amphenol Advanced Sensors in St. Marys. He previously worked in Philipsburg, commuting to work from St. Marys. He is also the president of the St. Hubert Committee at St. Mary’s Parish, which offers outdoor-related fellowship events.
“I never had plans to move anywhere else but St. Marys,” Schneider said.