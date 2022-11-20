ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council will meet Monday 7 p.m. at City Hall for their regular monthly meeting with a full agenda slated for the meeting.
A special presentation will take place regarding the Comprehensive Recreation, Parks & Open Space Plan Update.
Under legislative action council will consider publishing an ordinance providing for the levy and assessment of taxes for the fiscal year 2023 and a resolution for the city’s 2023 preliminary budget for various funds. Other topics include the unrestricted fund balance, acceptance of an offer for the sale of property located at 123 Fourth Street and request for 2021 city tax relief.
Council will consider for adoption two resolutions. The first is for COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) H20 PA Water Supply and Sanitary Sewer and Stormwater Grant. The second is to authorize the city manager to enter into an agreement with Central Credit Audit, LLC, for the collection delinquent sewer rentals and imposing the costs of collection on delinquent customers.
Topics slated for discussion include the Airport Road Committee report to council and council wages for 2024.