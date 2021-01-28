St. Marys logo
St. Marys City Council is seeking to fill a vacant position on the board pending personnel changes.
Per Home Rule Charter the city has a 30-day window to appoint someone to the position. The topic will be addressed during council’s Feb. 15 meeting taking place at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Interested individuals, who are registered voters and residents of the city, are encouraged to submit a letter of interest City Council Vacancy, City of St. Marys, 11 Lafayette Street, St. Marys, PA. The deadline to submit a letter is by noon on February 4, 2021. 
The vacancy is to fill the position occupied by former Councilman and Deputy Mayor Chris Pletcher. Pletcher was recently appointed as mayor due to former Mayor Lou Radkowski taking on the role as  interim City Manager following the retirement of former City Manager Tim Pearson.
“We welcome all candidates who are residents of the city,” Pletcher said
Radkowski provided a brief update on city happenings during the Manager’s Report portion of the January City Council meeting. 

