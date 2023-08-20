ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall for their regular monthly meeting.
A special presentation will be given by HRG Group regarding a strategic management study.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on smdailypress.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Delivery in Elk County (1 Month)
|$20.50
|for 30 days
|Delivery in Elk County (3 Months)
|$57.50
|for 91 days
|Delivery in Elk County (6 Months)
|$107.00
|for 182 days
|Delivery in Elk County (12 Months)
|$200.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside Elk County (1 Month)
|$33.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Outside Elk County (3 Months)
|$92.00
|for 91 days
|Home Delivery Outside Elk County (6 Months)
|$183.00
|for 182 days
|Home Delivery Outside Elk County (12 Months)
|$362.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on smdailypress.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|E-Edition (1 Month)
|$19.00
|for 30 days
|E-Edition (3 Months)
|$57.00
|for 91 days
|E-Edition (12 Months)
|$215.00
|for 365 days
|E-Edition (6 Months)
|$134.00
|for 182 days
ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall for their regular monthly meeting.
A special presentation will be given by HRG Group regarding a strategic management study.
Under legislative action, council will consider adopting two resolutions, one is regarding a grant agreement with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the second is regarding a multimodal transportation fund grant.
Council also plans to appoint an animal control officer for the city during the meeting.
A request from the St. Marys Area Water Authority for council to oppose the sale of the water system to a private investor-owned company will be reviewed.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.