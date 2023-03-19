ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall for their regular monthly meeting.
ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall for their regular monthly meeting.
During the meeting the Crystal Fire Department will present their annual report during a special presentation.
There are several items for legislative action to take place during the meeting. Council will consider an ordinance for adoption amending the city’s zoning ordinance to re-zone property off of Bucktail Road. They will also discuss a resolution updating the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) H20 PA Program and another resolution for a Greenways Block Grant for the Benzinger Park Pedestrian Pathway Project.
Council will also consider approval of Whitetail Real Estate Development for HOME Investment Partnership Program agreements.
