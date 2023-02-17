ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall for their regular monthly meeting.
During the meeting a new City of Saint Marys police sergeant will be introduced to the community followed by a special presentation offered by the city’s Shade Tree Commission.
There are several items for legislative action to take place during the meeting. Council will consider an ordinance for adoption regarding a Department of Conservation and Natural Resource (DCNR) C2P2 grant application for Leather’s Playground Replacement, which refers to Playland at Memorial Park along with a second resolution for a Greenways, Trails and Recreation Grant Program for the same project. Another resolution will be voted on to authorize the mayor and city manager to sign agreements with PennDOT for 2023.