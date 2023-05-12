ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall for their regular monthly meeting.
The meeting will open with the swearing in of a new City of St. Marys Police officer. In addition a special proclamation designating May as Motorcyle Awareness Month in the city will be issued.
Representatives from the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys will present an update to their major club renovation project.
There are several items for legislative action including publicizing an ordinance to request a referendum to amend the city’s Home Rule Charter pertaining to council members term limits. The city also plans to award bids for road oil and stone.
The reallocation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for 2019 and 2020 will also be discussed.
Council will also approve American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund for a pedestrian pathway at Benzinger Park.