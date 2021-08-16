ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council will conduct their regular monthly meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Among the items on the agenda under legislative action are: Tyler Technologies Software who presented at last month’s council meeting regarding potential software for use by city staff; 2019 and 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) revisions and modifications; 2021 CDBG tentative projects; appointment of Pennsylvania Municipal League (PML) voting delegates; appointment to the Elk County Planning Commission; and a land development application for Straub Brothers LLC on Kallas Road.
Susan Rettger, a retiring city employee, will be presented with a certificate of appreciation for her years of service with the city.