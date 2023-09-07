City Hall

ST. MARYS - A request from the St. Marys Area Water Authority for council to oppose the sale of the water system to a private investor-owned company will be reviewed.

St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming explained the Water Authority recommended this action as a proactive approach, which is happening throughout state, to make sure municipalities are in control of their own water supply and serving what’s in best interest of the citizens.

Tags

Recommended for you