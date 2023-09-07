ST. MARYS - A request from the St. Marys Area Water Authority for council to oppose the sale of the water system to a private investor-owned company will be reviewed.
St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming explained the Water Authority recommended this action as a proactive approach, which is happening throughout state, to make sure municipalities are in control of their own water supply and serving what’s in best interest of the citizens.
The city’s Home Rule Charter, the document in which the city is governed with, prevents any one individual from making this decision without a public forum or community response as there is an entire process in place.
“I will tell the public that no discussion is currently being held or never was toward any private organization approaching the city,” Fleming said. “When this item was placed on the agenda I feared the public may portray it differently than what the intention of the Water Authority had in mind.”
Fleming said he can’t predict the future and in 5,10 or 15 years in the future an organization may approach the city about this matter, however for any reason there are still many policies and procedures in place offering safeguards to never undermine the ownership of the city’s water supply.