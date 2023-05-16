City issues Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month proclamation

ST. MARYS - The City of St. Marys issued a proclamation declaring May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month on Monday evening during the monthly city council meeting.
On hand for the declaration was Kevin Upperman of Elk County A.B.A.T.E. (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education) Chapter who was presented the proclamation from St. Marys Mayor Lyle Garner.
May marks Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in both the city and the state as rising temperatures bring an increase in the number of motorcycles traveling on Pennsylvania roadways. Drivers and motorcyclists are encouraged to share the road, obey traffic laws and watch out for one another throughout the riding season.. Recently Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro issued a similar proclamation alongside representatives from PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police.
The proclamation reads: “the safety of all motorists is an issue of the highest consequence and all highway users should unite in the safe sharing of roadways throughout the City and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”