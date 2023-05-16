City issues Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month proclamation

Kevin Upperman, of Elk County A.B.A.T.E. Chapter, accepts the proclamation from St. Marys Mayor Lyle Garner.

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The City of St. Marys issued a proclamation declaring May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month on Monday evening during the monthly city council meeting. 

On hand for the declaration was Kevin Upperman of Elk County A.B.A.T.E. (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education) Chapter who was presented the proclamation from St. Marys Mayor Lyle Garner.

