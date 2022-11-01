ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council was presented with a proposal to utilize a collection agency to obtain unpaid debts from residents during their recent monthly meeting.
Rick Stover of Central Credit Audit was in attendance at the meeting inquiring if the city is interested in utilizing the company to collect delinquent sewer bills. The company is also affiliated with Statewide Tax Recovery, as both are based in Allentown.
Stover said the company works with numerous municipalities and school districts throughout the state in recovering unpaid tax and utility bills. He said they typically collect 65% of the debt given to them. The company does not file any liens or litigation against those they are seeking collection from.
According to Stover 100% of the money they collect is returned to the municipality. The company adds a 30% fee on to any amount they are assigned to collect as their fee. As an example if a debtor owes $1,000 in debt, the company tacks on an additional $300 for their fee, bringing the total owed by the debtor to $1,300.