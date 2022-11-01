Playland

Playland at Memorial Park

ST. MARYS - The city is looking into restructuring and replacing Playland, the wooden play structure at Memorial Park, due to various lack of upgrades.

Danielle Schneider, City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation director, said Playland was a community build project in 1993 and has not received any upgrades since its initial construction. In addition to the structure not being handicap accessible it also does not meet any safety standards set by a certified playground safety inspector or any guidelines through the National Recreation and Parks Association. 

