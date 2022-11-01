ST. MARYS - The city is looking into restructuring and replacing Playland, the wooden play structure at Memorial Park, due to various lack of upgrades.
Danielle Schneider, City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation director, said Playland was a community build project in 1993 and has not received any upgrades since its initial construction. In addition to the structure not being handicap accessible it also does not meet any safety standards set by a certified playground safety inspector or any guidelines through the National Recreation and Parks Association.
“This will be a fairly large project as we are looking to completely replace Playland,” Schneider said.
Schneider reported that the parks and recreation department is currently conducting its comprehensive open space plan and their consultant from Pashek MTR based in Pittsburgh informed them they would have a very, very good chance in receiving funding through a special fall round of grants through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
Playland was identified in the comprehensive plan as an area of concern. The grant would be used to upgrade the area and make it handicap accessible. While the project cost is undetermined at this time, the grant requires a 50% match for the project. Tina Gradizzi, St. Marys director of community and economic development, requested utilizing the city’s unexpended 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding as part of the match to assist with the handicap accessible portion of the project.