ST. MARYS - City Manager Joe Fleming provided various updates on projects and programs during St. Marys City Council monthly meeting on Monday evening.
During the manager’s report portion of the meeting, Fleming said the city recently received $410,000 in funding for the Erie Avenue/Washington Street sewer repair project. The city plans to submit for additional grant funding for the project.
Demolition has been approved for the Wehler Road blighted property in order to make way for new Benzinger Park Pedestrian Pathway. State environmental studies are also slated to be completed on the property.
New AEDs (Automated External Defibrillator) machines have been placed in the city’s police cruisers, replacing the old, outdated machines. The City of St. Marys Police Department also recently participated in an active shooter drill on Thursday at St. Marys Area Middle School. Fleming thanked the Pennsylvania State Police’s SERT team for conducting the training.
With the arrival of spring, the city’s street sweeping program has commenced. Check the city’s website and local media outlets for a schedule of what dates specific streets will be swept.
The city’s annual spring cleanup is slated to take place in later April with an exact date to be announced in the near future. The disposal process and location will be the same as last year.