ST. MARYS - City Manager Joe Fleming covered an array of items during the Manager’s Report portion of the St. Marys City Council meeting on Monday evening.
Susan Rettger was recognized with a citation for her 28.5 years of service to the city as an employee. Mayor Chris Pletcher read the citation aloud stating Rettger has displayed able leadership, guidance and devotion to public duty during her time with the city. City Manager Joe Fleming also congratulated Rettger on her retirement noting that she brought “great professionalism and a hard work ethic to City Hall, and is just a great person to be around.”
During the manager’s report, Fleming reminded residents that school will be starting next week for the St. Marys Area School District and to exercise caution when traveling through school zones and when encountering buses on city streets.