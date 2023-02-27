ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming provided an extensive manager’s report during a recent St. Mary City Council meeting.
Fleming reported the city is looking to expand parking near the Fleming Road side, or front entrance area of Benzinger Park, specifically by connecting the current gravel area to the paved parking area. They are hoping to better organize parking in the gravel area by showing people where to park. He emphasized this project has nothing to do with the proposed pedestrian pathway project. The city is also looking to expand parking at Kaulmont Park.