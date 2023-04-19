Webelos learn about city government

Webelos Pack 95 recently attended a St. Marys City Council meeting where they led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance After the meeting the boys visited with various city leaders including City of St. Marys Manager Joe Fleming. Shown from left to right are Jaxson Friedl, Leon Boschert and Michael D'Amore along with Fleming.

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - City Manger Joe Fleming covered various items in his report during Monday’s St. Marys City Council meeting. 

He began by remembering the life of the late Fr. Eric Vogt and his many contributions to the community.

