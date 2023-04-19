ST. MARYS - City Manger Joe Fleming covered various items in his report during Monday’s St. Marys City Council meeting.
ST. MARYS - City Manger Joe Fleming covered various items in his report during Monday’s St. Marys City Council meeting.
He began by remembering the life of the late Fr. Eric Vogt and his many contributions to the community.
“Fr. Eric was a part of many of our lives. He was devoted his life to helping others and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his parish,” Fleming said.
Fleming reported that St. Marys is hosting the Pennsylvania Municipal League Northwest District Meeting today at Maker’s Warehouse.
In addition the street sweeping is nearly complete and crews will soon be covering outskirt areas of the city over the next few weeks.
City crews have also been working on the design and engineering for summer projects and the fall season. These projects will be presented to council during its May or June meetings. Maintenance is also currently taking place at the city parks along with prep work for summer park programs.
