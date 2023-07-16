ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall for their regular monthly meeting.
Under legislative action, council will consider approving a resolution regarding an application for county aid for liquid fuels reimbursement. This is typically done every year.
They will also discuss a second resolution about the Keystone Communities Grant request.
Additional items listed on the agenda include a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) revision for commercial rehabilitation. Council will vote to accept property located on 683 North St. Marys Road.