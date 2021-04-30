ST. MARYS - The Clean Up Day program in the City of St. Marys is returning for 2021. Along with the return of the program are new changes including a change of location and drop off protocols.
Clean Up Day will take place Friday, May 21st and Saturday, May 22 at a new site at Kaulmont Park’s lower parking lot on Speer Street, off Theresia Street.
Access to the roll-off dumpster containers have been set from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, residents are to unload items themselves. In the past city staff were on hand to assist with this process when the event took place at the City Street Garage on Graphite Road. City officials emphasize the program is open only to St. Marys residents.