Cliffe’s and The Prescription Center closing soon

RIDGWAY – All signs for The Prescription Center and the medications they provided are gone as Main Street loses a store with over a century of history. Michael DePanfilis is a bit of a Ridgway historian, and soon he’ll have the time to share it with anyone who would like to hear. He and his wife Nancy are retiring, and their store, Cliffe’s and The Prescription Center, will soon reside in those same records of antiquity.
Prescriptions can no longer be filled, but Cliffe’s, the gift store aspect of the business, will remain open for another month. That name is the connection to what started it all: Albert Cliffe. He began his pharmacy on North Broad Avenue in the 1890s, back when a pharmacist’s diploma stated proficiency in “Pharmacy and Apothecary” and much of the medication was made by compounding (specialized mixes made on demand).