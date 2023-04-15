Coexisting with Black Bears makes summer more “bearable”

As the weather gets warmer and everyone gets outside more often, people should become concerned with the possibility of running into Black Bears.
Male Black Bears tend to wake up from their winter slumber around March, while female Black Bears and their cubs emerge shortly afterward, according to BearWise.org.
But Emily Carrollo, a wildlife biologist and Black Bear Program Specialist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said you’re more likely to have a bear encounter near your home than out hiking or camping.
