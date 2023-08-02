Commissioners hold meeting at Elk County Fairgrounds

On Tuesday, the Elk County Commissioners held their monthly meeting in the exhibit hall at the Elk County Fairgrounds.

 

 Photo by Brian D. Stockman

KERSEY - The Elk County Commissioners decided to get out of the office on Tuesday and took their monthly meeting on the road to the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey. 

Volunteers from the fair had the exhibit hall set up for the meeting and provided a spread of doughnuts and coffee for participants. The meeting proved to be a long one with the Ell County Election Board meeting afterward.

