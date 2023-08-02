Commissioners hold meeting at Elk County Fairgrounds

KERSEY - The Elk County Commissioners decided to get out of the office on Tuesday and took their monthly meeting on the road to the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey.
Volunteers from the fair had the exhibit hall set up for the meeting and provided a spread of doughnuts and coffee for participants. The meeting proved to be a long one with the Ell County Election Board meeting afterward.
On the former Johnsonburg Hotel Clean-Up CDBG Project, bids were received and opened at last month's meeting. At that time, the bids were tabled so that Johnsonburg engineers could look them over and see if they met all the specifications due to the large price discrepancy. It was announced on Tuesday by Ryan Miller, engineer for Johnsonburg Borough, that they have decided to go with the Ellenberger Excavating and their low bid of $86,400.