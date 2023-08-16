Commissioners introduce new Veterans Affairs team

RIDGWAY - The Elk County Commissioners introduced the new team heading up the Elk County Veterans Affairs Department at their monthly meeting on Tuesday following the retirement of long-serving Director Leslie Neal, and Beth Foster the assistant director. Gerry Copella will serve as the program's new director, with Michael Straub holding the position of deputy director. The commissioners welcomed the team.
In regular business, the commissioners passed Resolution 2023-18, which approved a modification to the Community Development Block Grant for Fiscal Year 2021 after Jones Township could not use the funds. The funding will now be used to clean up the Johnsonburg Hotel debris left over following an arson several years ago.