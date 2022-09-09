ST. MARYS - Several brightly-colored murals will soon drape the fencing along the downtown St. Marys construction site of the new Dickinson Center, Inc. facility.
The public art project is a collaborative effort between Dickinson Center, Inc. (DCI) and the Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA). As part of the project the public was asked to submit their responses to the following statement, “___________ builds our community.” Among the 80 submissions received were words and phrases including: sharing ideas, caring, strong women, coming together, education, faith, public library, forgiveness, growth, smashing through stigmas and stereotypes, teamwork, celebration, intellect, kindness along with dozens more words.