ST. MARYS - A Community Cafe event is a new offering to raise awareness and provide up-to-date factual information regarding drug and alcohol trends for citizens of the community.
The project is a joint effort between the St. Marys Area School District is and Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, Inc. (ADAS) as is taking place Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. inside the St. Marys Area Middle School’s LGI (Large Group Instruction) room.
ADAS Prevention Specialist for Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, Inc. Genna Smith will be presenting at the event with Nicole Pistner, a full-time SMASD school police officer, acting as a liaison and who will also field some questions.
Among some of the topics being addressed are frequently asked questions about marijuana, myths versus facts about medical marijuana, what are children being taught about marijuana and strategies to keep youth safe. Organizers chose topics that correlated with the current drug trends relevant to Elk County.
“Attending the Community Cafes are highly encouraged to raise awareness, lessen the stigma of people who use substances and provide up-to-date, factual information that are relevant to the citizens of our community,” Pistner said.
Pistner, based at South St. Marys Street Elementary School, also conducts Intensive Case Management duties for the school district which includes assisting with community outreach events such as the Community Cafes. Smith is the ADAS liaison who provides prevention education for the school district.