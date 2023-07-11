Community Cafe - 1

ST. MARYS - A Community Cafe event is a new offering to raise awareness and provide up-to-date factual information regarding drug and alcohol trends for citizens of the community. 

The project is a joint effort between the St. Marys Area School District is and Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, Inc. (ADAS) as is taking place Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. inside the St. Marys Area Middle School’s LGI (Large Group Instruction) room. 

