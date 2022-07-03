The St. Marys community celebrated the Fourth of July a day early with a 3rd of July Celebration held at St. Marys Area High School's Dutch Country Stadium. There were a variety of games and activities for attendees to participate in, as well as food available for purchase ahead of the evening's fireworks display.
