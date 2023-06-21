Community Foundation awards array of scholarships

ST. MARYS - High school seniors throughout Elk and surrounding counties earned 178 scholarships totaling over $297,000 from the Elk County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies.
Of those scholarships 119 are administered at the ECCHS to benefit local students. Among this year’s recipients, 35 scholarships were awarded to seniors at Elk County Catholic; 52 went to St. Marys Area seniors; 43 were awarded to Johnsonburg Area seniors; and 30 went to Ridgway Area seniors