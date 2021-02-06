Community members are being encouraged to make valentines for the 86 residents currently at Elk Haven. Valentines can be dropped off at the facility any time through Saturday, Feb. 13. Additional information can be found in Saturday's edition of The Daily Press.
Community members encouraged to make valentines for Elk Haven residents
