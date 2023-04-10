Community mourns loss of beloved priest and coach

ST. MARYS - Those far and wide are sharing their memories of Father Eric T. Vogt, O.S.B., a beloved local priest who passed away on Saturday.
More commonly known as Fr. Eric or “Padre”, he served as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in St. Marys for 15 years from 2002-2017, recently returning to the city in 2022 after being named senior associate at Queen of the World, Saint Mary’s and Sacred Heart parishes.
Throughout his years in the priesthood Fr. Eric has presided over countess baptisms, weddings, funerals, holy days and sacraments. One of his treasured traditions took place during Christmas Mass when he invited children to the altar to share the Nativity story.
Fr. Eric touched the lives of both young and old alike with many sharing their reactions and expressing sympathy to his family via social media over the Easter holiday weekend.
A man of the community, Fr. Eric could often be found attending various gathering and events, both in and outside of the parish. Among them was as a judge for many years at the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce’s Wing Fling and as a honorary member of The Moore Brothers band often singing a tune or two with them. As a lifelong Beatles fans, he traveled to Europe to visit the many landmarks dedicated to the band. He often performed their song “In My Life”, as it was one of his favorites.
He began his educational journey at Queen of the World Grade School and was a 1968 graduate of Saint Vincent Preparatory School, joining the Benedictine monastic community, in 1970. After earning a bachelor of arts degree in history he proceeded to earn a master of divinity degree from Saint Vincent Seminary in 1976.