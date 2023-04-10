Community mourns loss of beloved priest and coach

Father Eric T. Vogt, O.S.B.

 Photo by Becky Polaski

ST. MARYS - Those far and wide are sharing their memories of Father Eric T. Vogt, O.S.B., a beloved local priest who passed away on Saturday. 

More commonly known as Fr. Eric or “Padre”, he served as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in St. Marys for 15 years from 2002-2017, recently returning to the city in 2022 after being named senior associate at Queen of the World, Saint Mary’s and Sacred Heart parishes.

Tags

Recommended for you