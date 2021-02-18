A strong showing of community support made Valentine's Day special for residents at Elk Haven on Sunday. More about the community's response to the facility's request for valentines for residents will be in Friday's edition of The Daily Press.
featured
Community support made holiday special
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
- Community support made holiday special
- COVID-19 second dose clinic taking place Sunday
- Elk County reports eight new cases of COVID-19
- SMA gymnastics team brought home win Wednesday night
- Dutch basketball team wins on Senior Night
- Elk Expo Patch Contest underway
- Elk County reports six new cases of COVID-19
Popular Content
Articles
- Search continues for missing Ridgway resident
- PH Elk conducts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
- Scholarship fund now self-sufficient
- Individuals recognized for service to the City of St. Marys
- PA Turnpike to implement vehicle restrictions statewide
- Ice Fishing Derby well attended
- City council fills vacant position
- Crusaders came up short against Johnsonburg
- On the frontline: Zomcik nursing patients back to health in fight against COVID-19
- Sportsmen stocking for Sunday’s Ice Fishing Derby
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.