Community Yard Sale in the works for June 16-17

ST. MARYS - It’s that time of year again as prime time yard sale season is in full swing. Once again the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing the St. Marys Community Yard Sale taking place Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.
Community members have until June 9 to register their sale with the chamber. A $10 registration fee includes a listing and description of the sale which will be printed in The Daily Press as well as on a map available on the chamber’s Facebook page, the chamber’s website at www.stmaryschamber.org, along with a sign to place at the site of the sale to identify the location as project participants.