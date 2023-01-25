ST. MARYS - Among the many items approved during a recent St. Marys City Council meeting was an ordinance increasing compensation for council members. Beginning in 2024, annual compensation for city council members will increase to $3,300 from its current $3,000 while the mayor’s annual pay rate will be set at $3,960. These compensation rates have not been adjusted in many years.
Councilman Bob Roberts initially proposed the idea earlier this year which will hopefully increase interest in citizens considering running for city council. He emphasized the new rate is only for newly-elected members of council. Fellow council members agreed the minimum compensation granted to council members is an impediment to encouraging interested and qualified citizens from seeking offices.