Coroner IDs body found in Clarion River

Shown is the Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1 Water Rescue Team.

 

 Photo courtesy Melanie Shingledecker Parker via exploreClarion.

COOKSBURG– The Clarion County Coroner has identified a man who drowned near Cook Forest State Park on Sunday afternoon.

According to coroner Dan Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com the victim has been identified as 53-year-old David L. Holt, of Akron, Ohio.

