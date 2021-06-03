featured
Corpus Christi taking place Sunday afternoon
-
- Updated
- Comments
This Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2 p.m., marks the 176th year of unbroken tradition for the annual Corpus Christi Procession. The large fabric canopy used to shelter the Monstrance, which enthrones Christ's Real Presence and is carried by the priest from altar to altar, dates from before the very late 1800's.
It will begin inside the St. Mary's Catholic Church; move in procession to an altar erected in the "Grove Area" near the Lourdes Grotto (in the upper property by the convent cemetery); then process down Church Street to Center Street and onward to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The 4th Degree Knights of Columbus from Ridgway (and St. Marys) will be in attendance, as well as altar servers, permanent deacons and priests from area parishes.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Corpus Christi taking place Sunday afternoon
- Elk County reports 1 new case of COVID-19
- Elk County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19
- Workforce Solutions for North Central PA awarded $200,000 to launch internship program
- Memorial Day celebrated
- Lady Crusaders end season
- Crusaders fall to DCC in D9-A title game
- Crusaders to play for D9-A title
Popular Content
Articles
- Two McKean County residents charged in capitol riots
- Flags placed on veterans' graves ahead of Memorial Day
- Local high schools set graduation plans
- Memorial tree planted in Mancuso’s memory
- Memorial Day celebrated
- Workforce Solutions for North Central PA awarded $200,000 to launch internship program
- Lady Dutch lose to Clearfield
- Crusaders fall to DCC in D9-A title game
- Lady Crusaders end season
- Aspects of downtown park discussed by Council
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.