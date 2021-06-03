6-3 Corpus Christi
This Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2 p.m., marks the 176th year of unbroken tradition for the annual Corpus Christi Procession. The large fabric canopy used to shelter the Monstrance, which enthrones Christ's Real Presence and is carried by the priest from altar to altar, dates from before the very late 1800's. 
It will begin inside the St. Mary's Catholic Church; move in procession to an altar erected in the "Grove Area" near the Lourdes Grotto (in the upper property by the convent cemetery); then process down Church Street to Center Street and onward to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. 
The 4th Degree Knights of Columbus from Ridgway (and St. Marys) will be in attendance, as well as altar servers, permanent deacons and priests from area parishes. 

Tags

Recommended for you