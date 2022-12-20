ST. MARYS - Numerous individuals were appointed to various St. Marys boards, authorities and commissions by St. Marys City Council during their regular monthly meeting on Monday evening.
Council emphasized there still remains a vacancy as an alternate on the Zoning Hearing Board. This is for a three-year term. Clythera Hornung was re-appointed to the board for a five-year term.
Angela Regulski and William Makufka were re-appointed to the Recreation Board while Travis Reed was also appointed as a new member, all to serve five-year terms. Devin Brock, a current member of the Recreation Board, was not re-appointed. Cassandra Reuscher-Gardner also submitted a letter of interest to serve on the board.
“There has been a lot of attention being paid to the Recreation Board,” Fleming said, noting the increase of interest in the organization due to the growing success of the city parks program.
Nedward Jacob, a current city councilman, and Tim Ruffner were appointed to the St. Marys Area Airport Authority, each serving a five-year term.
Councilman Jerry Sorg objected to Jacob’s re-appointment to the authority noting his belief that council members should not be permitted to serve on any board, commission or authority while serving as a member of council.