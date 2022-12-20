St. Marys logo

ST. MARYS - Numerous individuals were appointed to various St. Marys boards, authorities and commissions by St. Marys City Council during their regular monthly meeting on Monday evening.

Council emphasized there still remains a vacancy as an alternate on the Zoning Hearing Board. This is for a three-year term. Clythera Hornung was re-appointed to the board for a five-year term. 

