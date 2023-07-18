ST. MARYS - A local property has been gifted to the city with plans to demolish the neglected structure and located at 683 North St. Marys Road.
City Code Enforcement Officer Matt Young described the structure as a single-family dwelling unit and has been condemned for demolition by city code officials. The structure was found to be deemed unfit for occupancy on Oct. 28, 2019 and again on May 25, 2022 as well as in violation of several city ordinances.
“This property has been a nuisance for a few years and we’ve been trying to get action on it. Finally the property owner is willing to gift it to city,” Young said.
In addition there are currently back taxes due from 2021 in the amount of $1,365 and from 2022 in the amount of $1,884 for a total of $3,249.
Council unanimously approved the gift of the property. City staff will demolish the structure and use Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for demolition. Once demolition is complete, the city can then market the property for sale to recoup some of the funds used from demolition.