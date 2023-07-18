St. Marys logo

ST. MARYS - A local property has been gifted to the city with plans to demolish the neglected structure and located at 683 North St. Marys Road.

City Code Enforcement Officer Matt Young described the structure as a single-family dwelling unit and has been condemned for demolition by city code officials. The structure was found to be deemed unfit for occupancy on Oct. 28, 2019 and again on May 25, 2022 as well as in violation of several city ordinances.

